Imagine receiving $20,000 once a month, for twenty years.

Lucky NSW resident unaware of $4.8m lotto win because they won't answer their phone

That’s the reality for one lucky New South Wales resident – only they don’t know it yet.

Tatts Lotteries have tried a number of times to contact the lucky winner but their calls have gone unanswered.

“I can’t wait to deliver the news to New South Wales’ newest Set for Life winner, if only they’d answer my phone calls!” spokeswoman Belinda McDougall told the Daily Telegraph.

“This isn’t the sort of phone call that people are used to receiving – it’s life-changing! It’s 20 years of brand new possibilities for someone; to pursue their hobbies, travel the world, and have more freedom.

“We’re urging any Set for Life players in New South Wales to check their entries today, as you could be our winner! If you’ve got a few missed calls on your phone, it could be a clue,” she said.

The ticket was purchased from a newsagency in Gunnedah, a small town one hour west of Tamworth.

The total value of the prize is $4.8 million.

RELATED VIDEO:

Syndicate of 10 strangers win Oz Lotto's $30m prize

Hunt for mystery millionaire lotto winners

SA lottery waiting for new millionaire to cash ticket

News break – April 19