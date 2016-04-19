Contestant falls from cliff face in terrifying accident during Bear Grylls' reality show

A contestant on Bear Grylls’ latest reality show The Island has fallen off a cliff in a terrifying accident caught on camera during filming.

19-year-old Patrick Dauncey was slowly making his way down a cliff face on a remote Pacific island when he lost his footing and tumbled onto the rocks below.

His teammates scrambled to help, as waves of choppy water smashed over his lifeless body.

The team were scavenging for food at the time with the expedition led by experienced doctor and fellow contestant Daniel Quemby.

He told Express.co.uk that he was horrified by the accident and feared the worst.

“I think that is one of the worst things I have seen, I felt physically sick. I felt awful. The problem is we had to get out and search for food as we were starving. We’d exhausted all our supplies," he said.

The doctor estimated that Patrick fell up to 30 feet and landed on his back on the rocks.

“I thought at best he would be paralysed and that potentially he would die,” he said.

But when the teen student started to move his legs, an emotional Dan said he felt the “biggest rush of relief”.

The doctor said Patrick survived due to position he landed in and was aided by the rucksack on his back.

The show is in its third season and is one of several spin off shows derived from the popular Man vs Wild series.

RELATED VIDEOS:

Zac Efron strips down with Bear Grylls

Man with head wound rescued after 10m cliff fall on Sydney's North Shore

News break – April 19