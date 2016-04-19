Armed with belts and bar stools a group of men have savagely almost beaten a man to death.

Unprovoked attack: Bar stools, belts used to bash victim within inch of his life

Shocking surveillance footage has captured a group of thugs furiously bashing a patron in a reportedly unprovoked attack outside a popular bar in Brooklyn.

The 26-year old male was leaving the establishment when he was attacked by at least eight men, according to authorities.

The alleged attackers can be seen in the brutal footage punching, kicking and stabbing the victim with what is understood to be a sharp object according to online reports.

The men can also be seen in the footage bashing the victim with bar stools and belts repeatedly.

According to authorities the victim suffered multiple cuts to his torso, shoulder and left arm.

He was later transported to Elmhurst General Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

The individuals sought by the NYPD appear to be in their 20s and fled eastbound on Myrtle Avenue after the incident.

