New Zealand police accidently burn-off marijuana, sending billows of smoke wafting through carpark

Residents of a New Zealand town were left with red eyes after smoke from a cannabis burn-off wafted through town and drifted into a nearby supermarket car park in an embarrassing mishap caught on camera.

Police 'gunja' burn-off fills Turangi carpark (clone 1461030438)

The controlled burn-off took place at a police station in Turangi when officers destroyed a confiscated stockpile of marijuana in a furnace across from the New World supermarket.

Adam Green filmed Friday's event, which has now gone viral on social media, and shows the moment billows of marijuana smoke waft though the roof of a police station.

"This is TOO MUCH!!!! Turangi police are incinerating weed, the car park next door is FULL of cars sitting in the smoke!!! Only in Turangi!!," Green said along with his video post.

"Man, does it smell like the ol' gunja over there," Green can be heard saying in the video.

With several people showing skepticism toward the crazy occurrence, Green added further fuel to the fire based off his observations at the scene.

"I s**t you not, a woman from the police station just came out and yelled 'I see youse all there, bugger off' and got the reply 'hell no youse are getting us high for free!' i f***ing lost it!!!! [sic]."

Facebook users are seeing the funny side of the blaze some joke it's why their children "slept so well."

Ashley Rowe said: "Tomorrow news paper top story, New world sell record amount of chips [sic]".

"Shux my parents live over the fence. Might tell Dad to go check on the weather outside lol," Māui Taewa said.

"Oh well, at least NW and BK is over the carpark, go and get you some munchies," she added.

'Couldn't believe it when I walked right by the police station and into the heavy smoke with my three-year-old son... Maybe that's why he slept so well last night,' Maria Borum said.

But police weren't so happy about the gaffe and have apologised to the people in Turangi

"Unfortunately...given the conditions [and] the wind I understand the smoke did drift further than anticipated," Taupo Area Commander Warwick Morehu told stuff.co.nz.

"I apologise on my staff's behalf to the community and we have already taken measures to change our practice and procedures going forward into the future.

RELATED VIDEO: