Kiwi woman who shared hilarious bra rant gets her big boobs 'sorted out'

A woman's hilarious rant about her struggle to find sexy bras in bigger sizes at a popular retail store in New Zealand has paid off.

Charde Heremaia became fed-up when she was unable to find a bra big enough to accommodate her FF bust when she went shopping at Hastings K-Mart.

The 20-year-old said she was "plagued with big boobs" and was faced with either wearing boring "granny bras" or spending a pretty penny at boutique shops to achieve the look she was after.

The Hawke's Bay woman filmed her good-humoured rant and shared the video to her comedy page on Facebook, Memoirs of a Maori.

Several people tagged lingerie company, Rose and Thorn, who make bras for The Warehouse, in comments on the post, which prompted the company to approach Miss Heremaia to help her find a solution.

The 20-year-old was gifted a free flight to Auckland, where she received a personal fitting with company owner Sue Dunmore and designer Kelley McMabb.

"The first thing they said to me was, "lets sort these boobs out"," Heremaia told Hawke's Bay Today.

She said she was surprised to discover she actually went up a size to a G.

Heremaia, who spent a few hours with Dunmore, told Fairfax she was surprised to find a good quality bra for around $30-$35.

"I feel like I've had a boob job," she exclaimed, before adding that she didn't know what she'd been missing out on.

"My perspective has changed on what goes into making a bra, and how being fitted correctly can fix your shape."

She said she would feel a lot more comfortable wearing her new undergarments at work.

"I work in a kebab shop and I have to sauce kebabs and I can always feel my boobs shaking ... Now, there will be a little less shaking going on," she laughed.

Rose and Thorn marketing manager Mara Andrew said Miss Heremaia's challenge was part of the reason why the company was created.

