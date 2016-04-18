The Pied-Piper of UK filmed 'feeding' plague of rats outside home

A UK father recorded a plague of 100 giant rats feeding outside of his neighbour's home and claims he is terrified of them and won't let his children outside to play.

Ali Khan claims "rustling" rodents keep his family awake at night and has recorded the fearless creatures rummaging through his neighbour's front yard to show council how serious the issue is.

In the video, multiple rats can be seen running around a home before a woman is captured allegedly feeding the rodents inside of her residence.

The 34-year-old father lives in Southampton and is so sick of the infestation that he is considering moving house, The Mirror reports.

He also said the rats have attacked his pet Staffordshire terrier Amo.

The fed-up father said environmental health officers told him the case is “complex” so he decided to record the rats in an attempt to force his local council to act.

"I've been in ongoing contact for nearly two years with environmental health officers, who told me that I need to pay for pest control to come out,” Mr Khan said.

"My children won't go out now, and we can't put the dog's food outside in case a rat urinates in it and causes disease.

He claims on an average day there are about ten rats outside and the family can’t open the back door in summer in case they come lurking inside their home.

A council spokesman told the publication that they are able to resolve the majority of rat infestation cases straightaway but this cases is taking longer than usual.

