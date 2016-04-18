News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Woolworths technical outage leads to shopper chaos around the country
Woolworths technical outage leads to shopper chaos around the country

Pranksters reveal the most 'honest city in the world' in wallet-dropping social experiment

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

UK pranksters have taken to the streets of Manchester to test how trustworthy city-goers are by staging a lost wallet experiment in the city's centre.

Man City stars celebrate Premier League title with fans
1:27

Man City stars celebrate Premier League title with fans
0416_sun_city
0:31

Manchester City are officially Premier League champions
U.S. takes "full responsibility" for Manchester intelligence leaks - Tillerson
1:01

U.S. takes "full responsibility" for Manchester intelligence leaks - Tillerson
3rd victim found in Wisconsin corn plant explosion
1:04

3rd victim found in Wisconsin corn plant explosion
0516_1600_nat_fakebomb
1:43

Old Trafford fake bomb left behind by security company
'Suicide' blast at Ariana Grande show kills at least 19
1:46

'Suicide' blast at Ariana Grande show kills at least 19
0525_1130_nat_manchester
3:37

Friends concerned over Salman Abedi's interest in terrorism
UK halts intel sharing with US over Manchester leaks
2:29

UK halts intel sharing with US over Manchester leaks
Manchester United fans celebrate Europa League win
1:07

Manchester United fans celebrate Europa League win

Man City victory over CSKA marred by racist chants
0528_1800_nsw_terroralert
1:54

Britain downgrades terror alert level
Remembering 'a wonderful little girl'
1:42

Remembering 'a wonderful little girl'
 

Pranksters Modi, Sam and Tee posted the experiement to their YouTube channel TeeModiSam Tube revealing out of 18 people, only one person decided to keep the wallet.

The trio filmed their wallet dropping experiement at various spots around the city and the majority passersby went out of their way to make sure the wallet was returned to the owner.

Even though the man in the blue coat didn't see the person who dropped the wallet, he allegedly handed it into police. Photo: YouTube/TeeModiSam

During the first test, one of the pranksters drops the wallet in front of a man who is wearing a blue coat and sitting down on a bench.

The man doesn't appear to notice who dropped the wallet and begins looking around for the wallet's owner before walking off.

According to the pranksters, he walked to the nearest "police centre caravan and handed in the 'lost item.'"

Throughout the video, multiple pedestrians don't even think twice in alerting the shopper that he dropped his wallet.

A fairy-floss seller scoops up the wallet and pockets it. Photo: YouTube/TeeModiSam

In the fifth scenario, an unidentified street seller is the only person filmed who doesn't give back the shopper his money-holder.

The fairy-floss vendor does not waste time scooping up the wallet and concealing it, despite watching it fall from the 'shopper's' pocket right in front of him.

The pranksters claim they later confronted and retrieved the lost wallet from the street seller.

One of the pranksters, Modi, said he was inspired by fellow YouTubers doing similar experiments in different cities and deems Mancunians as being the most honest in the world.

Some pedestrians go out of their way to chase after the 'shopper' who dropped his wallet. Photo: YouTube/TeeModiSam

Photo: YouTube/TeeModiSam

“I really didn’t expect the results to be that great and I was pleased to see how our people of Manchester are really honest," Modi told Manchester Evening News.

"I know in the video there was only one person who tried to steal it but that happens everywhere. What’s important is that all of the people were honest and kind.”

The pranksters launched their channel in November last year and the wallet-dropping social experiement has been viewed over 10,000 times.

RELATED VIDEOS:



Back To Top