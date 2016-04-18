Pranksters reveal the most 'honest city in the world' in wallet-dropping social experiment

UK pranksters have taken to the streets of Manchester to test how trustworthy city-goers are by staging a lost wallet experiment in the city's centre.

Pranksters Modi, Sam and Tee posted the experiement to their YouTube channel TeeModiSam Tube revealing out of 18 people, only one person decided to keep the wallet.

The trio filmed their wallet dropping experiement at various spots around the city and the majority passersby went out of their way to make sure the wallet was returned to the owner.

During the first test, one of the pranksters drops the wallet in front of a man who is wearing a blue coat and sitting down on a bench.

The man doesn't appear to notice who dropped the wallet and begins looking around for the wallet's owner before walking off.

According to the pranksters, he walked to the nearest "police centre caravan and handed in the 'lost item.'"

Throughout the video, multiple pedestrians don't even think twice in alerting the shopper that he dropped his wallet.

In the fifth scenario, an unidentified street seller is the only person filmed who doesn't give back the shopper his money-holder.

The fairy-floss vendor does not waste time scooping up the wallet and concealing it, despite watching it fall from the 'shopper's' pocket right in front of him.

The pranksters claim they later confronted and retrieved the lost wallet from the street seller.

One of the pranksters, Modi, said he was inspired by fellow YouTubers doing similar experiments in different cities and deems Mancunians as being the most honest in the world.

“I really didn’t expect the results to be that great and I was pleased to see how our people of Manchester are really honest," Modi told Manchester Evening News.

"I know in the video there was only one person who tried to steal it but that happens everywhere. What’s important is that all of the people were honest and kind.”

The pranksters launched their channel in November last year and the wallet-dropping social experiement has been viewed over 10,000 times.

