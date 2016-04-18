Queensland woman finds redback spider in Woolworths broccoli

A Queensland woman got a nasty fright when she found a redback spider hiding in her broccoli.

Runaway Bay’s Dee Nott shared a photo of the broccoli, which she claims was purchased from Woolworths, with the spider sitting right in the head of it.

She uploaded the photo of the venomous spider to Woolworth’s Facebook page, asking the supermarket contact her urgently.

“Hi team Woolworths. I just had a nasty surprise - a live redback spider in my broccoli purchased today at your Runaway Bay store,” Nott said.

“I am lucky it did not bite me as I washed it. I plan to take in the critter (now frozen) and my receipt tomorrow. I thought I should mention it in case there is an infestation.”

Woolworth replied asking that she contact them.

"We're very concerned about this, Dee, and take incidents like this very seriously," A Woolworths spokesperson wrote.

"Please let us know your phone number, and state, in a Private Message at (their message page) so that we can follow this up with you ASAP. Thanks."

Yahoo7 contacted a Woolworths spokeswoman for comment who said they were looking into the incident.