Woolworths technical outage leads to shopper chaos around the country
Baby survives after 'drunk' driver ploughs into pram

Yahoo New Zealand /

Incredible footage has emerged of the moment a man attempted to push a pram out of the way of an out-of-control car, with the baby escaping with only minor injuries.

The incident happened in the Croatian city of Zagreb on April 16.

The car appears our of control as the man walks a pram down the street. Photo: HRT

The video shows a man pushing a pram along a narrow road before he has to quickly react as a black Audi appears recklessly out of control.

Despite his best efforts, the car appears to hit the pedestrian and the pram.

The man desperately tries to get the baby out of the way of danger. Photo: HRT


Vijesti reports that although the baby was knocked out of the pram, she was treated for just minor injuries at a children's hospital.

Local media reported that the driver of the Audi was drunk.

Miraculously, the baby escaped with only minor injuries. Photo: HRT


