Teen who claims she was groped during United Airlines flight says staff suggested 'she asked for it'

Chelsea Schiffel was 15 when she was allegedly grabbed on the breasts by an elderly man, while her mother went to speak to a family member at the rear of the plane.

Ms Schiffel has since criticised United Airlines staff for their response to her complaint.

She claims the airline pointed out she was wearing ‘extremely short shorts’.

The teen’s family has tried to pursue legal action against the airline, but this has been stalled by a lack of evidence.

Ms Schiffel alleged the man touched her breasts twice during the flight between LA and Sydney in July 2014.

She said both she and her mother Narelle, 42, asked to be moved to different seats, but their request was denied.

NewsCorp reported a letter from the airline to the family said the pair were allowed to move seats several times and that they provided no evidence of staff negligence.

“The flight attendants and passengers also stated that you and your daughter were allowed to move to other seats several times, that Chelsea repeatedly moved in and out of her seat, crawling over the other customer who was attempting to sleep, and that your daughter wore extremely short shorts,” the letter said.

‘You have provided no evidence of any negligence on the part of United regarding this matter.”

Ms Schiffel has argued that what she was wearing was irrelevant.

“For me it comes across, by them saying that, (it) feels like they were telling me that I was asking for it.”