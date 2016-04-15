The presence of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at an archery contest in Bhutan didn't stop the locals from engaging in obscene chants to try to distract their rivals.

Locals sing rude 'distraction' songs in front of Kate and Wills

It is traditional for men in Bhutan to sing songs to celebrate hitting the target and for women to sing songs of support for their own men, and obscene chants to try to distract their rivals.

Catherine and William attended the contest today and the female cheerleaders didn't tone things down for the Royal couple.

When an archer stepped up, the women began singing short, loud verses, which William described as "very good distraction songs", according to the Daily Mail.

When the Duke moved away, Sonam Karma, a Bhutanese Olympic Committee official who works closely with Pirince Jigyel, shared with the media gathered just how rude some of the songs were.

"They are singing obscenities," he said, when a member of the press asked him to translate. "You're bald. You're a baldy. Your nose is really big. We hope your private parts are as big."

READ MORE:

Meet The Woman Behind Duchess Catherine’s New Look

The Cost Of Duchess Catherine's Royal Tour Wardrobe

With a large media pack looking on, the Duchess and the Duke had a go at archery and darts.

"You'll be fine. You should try to shoot up in the air," William told his wife before her first attempt at archery.

Catherine burst into fits of giggles after her first attempt, which only went about 20 yards and fell near the royal press pack.

"Sorry," she said, giggling.

RELATED VIDEOS: