Dicing with death: Bad drivers caught out dangerously dodging trams on Gold Coast

New footage released shows daring Gold Coast drivers are taking risks and cheating death on popular and congested roads in a bid to 'beat the trams'.

Shocking vision shows drivers on the glitter strip disregarding safety warnings and continually cutting corners.

In the footage cars and pedestrians can be seen dangerously darting in front of trams, narrowly avoiding disaster in the Sunshine State.

Police have stated that 88 car and 31 pedestrian near misses have occurred in the two years since the introduction of the transport system, according to News Corp.

However, according to police the brazen behavior has seemingly escalated over the past year alarming local authorities.

Danger spots for trams include Nerang St turning into Queen St and Queen St turning into Scarborough St, both in Southport with motorists regularly turning right against a red arrow.

Steve Spalding, the RACQ manager of technical and safety policy, told News Corp premiums would sky rocket and repair costs would be thousands if a motorist collided with a tram.

“Much like it’s a larger liability if you hit a Ferrari than a Corolla, trams fall under an even higher category than that."

Gold Coast Senior Sergeant Munckton said there is at least one near-miss reported weekly.

“Pedestrians are the ones we come across breaking the rules the most and running across tracks,” Sr Sgt Munckton said.

“We get reports about motorists and pedestrians frequently, at least a couple of times a week.”

“Every time someone disobeys the signals there’s potential for a serious accident.”

Two dangerous car vs cyclist collisions on Aussie roads in one week

Mother's incredible near miss with out-of-control car

Quick thinking driver's dash cam footage serves as reminder to pay attention

GoldLinQ communications director Jason Ward said the most common cause of collisions and near misses were illegal U-turns.

He also cited turning right against a red signal as yet another cause but most were "entirely avoidable".

“It is disappointing that these incidents continue to occur as they are entirely avoidable if the road rules are followed,” he told News Corp.

The Gold Coast Light Rail, also referred to as the G:link opened to passenger services in July, 2014.

The light rail vehicle is powered by electricity drawn from the overhead lines.

The driver controls the vehicle’s speed and braking as the light rail vehicle is steered along its path by rails, in the same way that trains are on train tracks.

Safety tips released by GoldLinQ include:

* Obey all signs, signals and road rules

* Only perform U-turns at signalised intersections with a U-turn permitted sign displayed

* Always hold on when on board a tram in case it must stop suddenly

* Keep the tracks clear. This includes when queueing across an intersection

* Only drive over the tracks where directed to do so (e.g. at intersections). Tracks are for trams.

* Looking over your shoulder before crossing the tracks. Trams may be approaching from behind.

Additional shocking footage has captured other near-misses and 'lucky escapes' around the world.

Man's narrow escape

Incredible vision emerged online of the moment a motorist narrowly avoided being crushed underneath the wheel of a truck.

Baby survives horrific car crash

Incredible video shows the moment a baby survives being flung from a car into the path of an oncoming truck.

Skydiver nearly crashes into power lines

A windy day provided a challenge for these skydivers as one veered so close to a power line that he almost hit it on the way to the ground.

Woman and grandson survive being run over

Chilling video shows the moment a woman and her grandson are run over by an out of control car - and survive.

Plane crashes on crowded beach

Incredible video has emerged of the dramatic moment a light plane crashed on a crowded beach in Italy.

Pedestrian's near miss with bus

A pedestrian came within inches of death while casually walking across a road in Russia.

Out of control truck careers into car

This is the terrifying moment a cement truck loses control and slides straight into the path of a car.

Incredible dash cam vision shows child's lucky escape

Watch the astonishing moment a young boy stands up after being hit by a fast moving car while crossing the road.

Truck driver's miraculous escape

Not only does this truck driver escape a head on collision unharmed, he makes one hell of a smooth exit.

Is this the luckiest biker in the world?

A motorbike rider miraculously escaped injury after a huge semi-trailer pulled out directly in front of him.

News break – April 15