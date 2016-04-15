'Sad and chilling': Police release CCTV of man throwing alleged poisoned meat for dog

ACT Police have released CCTV of a Canberra man allegedly launching poison-laced mince into a backyard in what police believe was an attempted dog baiting.

The owner of the house, identified only as Alex, says it is not the first time his pets have been targeted after he found meat covered in a green chemical substance following the incident at about 5am Wednesday.

"I went outside and there were handfuls of green minced meat all over the yard," Alex said.

"I suspect that it was a poison, I don't know what it is — snail bait or rat poison or something like that.

"It's kind of sad and chilling that someone might be trying to kill your dogs."

Alex was forced to install the security cameras a fortnight ago following a similar incident.

"This is not the first time, about two weeks ago someone had scattered dark chocolate throughout my backyard, dark chocolate is toxic to dogs," he said.

"I was pretty alarmed, I took him to the vet and had his stomach pumped."

Neither of Alex's two dogs ate the green meat. In the ACT, anyone found to be dog baiting with the intent to harm a domestic animal faces a maximum penalty of a $1000 fine, six months in prison, or both.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

