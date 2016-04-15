News

ISIS hostage reveals the chilling final words of fellow captive James Foley before he was beheaded

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

British hostage John Cantlie has revealed the chilling last words James Foley said moments before he was executed by a notorious executioner of the group.

Journalist Cantlie, 45, was captured by ISIS with James Foley in Syria in November 22, 2012 but for propaganda purposes he has been kept alive by the bloodthirsty organisation.

Journalist John Cantlie, 45, was captured by ISIS in July, 2012 and was rescued a week later. He was recaptured in November 2012 with James Foley. Photo: Supplied

According to the group's propaganda magazine Dabiq, Mr Foley uttered a few words before being led to die in the hands of British ISIS executioner Mohammed Emwazi - known as Jihadi John - August 19, 2014.

"Great, captured on Thanksgiving Day, killed on my Mum's birthday," Mr Foley said.


His chilling words come from the latest issue of the jihadis' English-language magazine in an article Mr Cantlie wrote titled,The Blood of Shame.

James Foley was captured by ISIS in November 22, 2012 and was beheaded by British executioner, Jihadi John, in 2014. Photo: Supplied

The feature was released on a PDF to terrorist channels and criticises US and British governments for failing to negotiate the release of James Foley, Steven Sotloff, David Haines and Alan Henning.

In it, Cantlie wrote: "We'd all had our heads shaved early that morning and it was clear something was up.

"'It's just a video, be good for all of us,'" Cantlie recalled Foley saying.

"'No', I replied. 'This isn't just a video'."

Mr Cantlie also reflected on aid worker Peter Kassig, who was killed in November 2014 and claims he "knew his time was coming" and "became quiet and reflective".

This is the article written by John Cantlie featured on the front page of the ISIS propaganda magazine, Dabiq. Photo: Dabiq magazine


According to the article, a few days before Kassig died he said: "Maybe after I'm dead, somehow something good will come of it."

Mr Cantlie also spoke of released hostage Frenchman Nic Henning, claiming he was "a peculiar fish", but he "enjoyed his company because he said completely weird things".

"One of my favourite Nic-isms was when he got a sound thrashing from a guard for throwing bread down the toilet," the photographer wrote.

"He announced to the room in a high-pitched voice, who had just watched him sail past the door on his head before getting a pretty decent one-two in front of all of us, that 'I have just been beeeeeee-ten!''



The controversial magazine was first published in 2014 and its name is a reference to an Islamic prophecy which urges Muslims to kill civilians.

It has previously included articles hailing the attackers who killed 32 people in the March Brussels attacks and praised two suicide bomb brothers from November's Paris attacks.

The British hostage written various articles for the magazine under duress.

