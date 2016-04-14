Discharged soldier jailed over one-punch attack that left victim with bleeding on his brain

News

Krystal Johnson and AAP
Yahoo7 News /

A South Australian soldier has been jailed and will be booted from the army over a one-punch attack that left his victim with a fractured skull and bleeding on his brain

Mark Dransfield, 23, punched Liam Sutcliffe in the head on Australia Day 2015 outside the Zhivago nightclub in Adelaide’s CBD early in the morning.

CCTV shows the sickening moment an Australian soldier king hit a man so hard it caused his brain to bleed. Photo: 7 News

Security surveillance shows Dransfield approaching Sutcliffe after an altercation and punching the victim to the pavement.

The act crushed Sutcliffe's skull and his brain was left bleeding and bruised.

The victim suffered a fractured skull; cheek and eye socket and has constant dizzy spells and impaired vision.

Liam Sutcliffe (pictured) suffered a fractured skull; cheek and eye socket and has constant dizzy spells and impaired vision. Photo: 7 News

Sutcliffe spent four days in intensive care and five days in a hospital neurological ward after the attack, which also sparked a seizure and left him nervous about going to public places such as hotels and clubs.

"I couldn't believe what I saw. He was bleeding from the ear, he couldn't talk, he was just a mess," the victim's father Howard Sutcliffe told 7 News.

"I thought he was going to die."

South Australian District Court Judge Paul Cuthbertson handed down the five-month sentence on the Edinburgh-based soldier on Thursday.

"The offence was a spur of the moment one and certainly committed without mature reflection on the possible consequences to your victim or to yourself," Judge Cuthberton said.

Mark Dransfield, 23, (pictured) is an Australian Army private who has since been discharged and sentenced to five months in prison. Photo: 7 News

The judge accepted Dransfield did not intend to cause Mr Sutcliffe's injuries but said the victim was hit when he was not expecting it.

"It is not unknown for such a blow to cause a person to fall and hit his head and die," he said.

Judge Cuthbertson said Dransfield's 7th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment spoke highly of him as a soldier.

But he said the soldier's conduct was not what was expected from armed forces and said he would lose his job as a result.

The Australian Army private has also been ordered to pay $5,000 in compensation.

The soldier's unprovoked punch crushed Liam Sutcliffe's skull and his brain was left bleeding and bruised. Photo: 7 News

Sutcliffe's family hopes the jail penalty sends a strong message to would-be one-punch attackers.

“You’re gonna go to jail now, I know it's something on the spur of the moment but just think again, just think again,” Sutcliffe's father said.

Howard said his son’s recovery had been slow but he is back to enjoying life and wants to put it all behind him and forget about it.

The defence force did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

