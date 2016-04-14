Heroic teacher's aide performs Heimlich manoeuvre on choking student

A US teacher's aide has been deemed a hero after performing the Heimlich manoeuvre on a little boy choking on a coin he swallowed on a school bus.

Ginger Maxville, a teacher’s assistant at Mannford Public Schools in Oklahoma, was driving a school bus when the incident occurred.

CCTV from inside the bus shows the five-year-old schoolboy stand up, coughing and gasping for air.

"What are you doing?" Ms Maxville said.



"He's got a coin!" the boy's sister yells out sitting next to the choking student.

Ms Maxwille says: "Oh my Lord, are you serious?" before stopping the bus and jumping over her seat to save the boy.

Immediately, the teacher's aide performed the Heimlich maneuver and pumps three times.

"Ok, it's ok you're throwing up," Ms Maxville says.

Eventually the little boy spits up and the coin comes out.

The teacher's assistant told KTUL that she made sure the bus was secure before approaching the student who was "red and gasping for air."

Ms Maxville said she heard the penny drop and roll on the floor before declaring, "we got it."

At the end of the video, Ms Maxville says: "Don't you do that again. You scared me to death. You hear me. Oh thank the lord you are OK."

The quick-thinking said this is the first time in 17 years she's used the lifesaving skills she learned during CPR training, KTUL reports.

After the ordeal was over, Ms Maxville said the boy requested to keep the coin and she agreed only if he promised to not swallow another in the future.

The heroic teacher has stayed humble and said keeping kids safe and alive is part of her job.

"I feel like I don't deserve a lot of credit. It was just God working through me. But I am just glad we got it done," Ms Maxville said.

