CA hands down massive Smith, Warner, Bancroft bans
Historic bans bring end to Australian cricket's most tumultuous week

Daredevil tourist clipped by low-flying plane at one of world's most dangerous airports

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

A daredevil photographer has almost paid the ultimate price for the perfect shot after a plane grazed him at one of the world's most dangerous airports.

Amateur photographer Mekki Jaidi was on vacation last week and decided to capture a plane land on the infamously short runway in Saint Barts.

The incident took place at Gustaf III Airport and is deemed to be one of the three most dangerous airports in the world. Photo: YouTube

The jaw-dropping moment was filmed by local videographer, Sebastien Politano, and shows the plane swooping above the snap-happy tourist on the Caribbean coast.

Flying just centimetres above cars and tourists, the plane is wedged between a steep hill and a white sandy beach, while preparing to land at the Gustaf III airstrip.

But Jaidi underestimated just how low the aircraft was and was forced duck to avoid being struck by its landing gear.

Mekki Jaidi can be seen ducking slightly at the right moment as the plane soars overhead

Photo: YouTube

The plane's wheels grazed Jaidi's hand. Photo: YouTube

The daredevil claims he wasn't doing anything wrong and it was a public road. Photo: YouTube


The snapper claims the wheels grazed his hand and he has been left with a black mark on his finger.

Completely unfazed by the close call, Jaidi stands up and continues to take more photos.

Jaidi said that he was on a public road and many people gather in this spot to get the perfect shot.

"People are forgetting the videographer person was doing the exact same thing as me," he told CNN, adding he wasn't doing anything wrong.

Gustaf III is deemed to be one of the three most dangerous airports in the world because pilots are forced to descend over a hilltop and down a 650-metre runway, instead of the standard 5,500-metre runway.

