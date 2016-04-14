Gorilla shows off ballet moves to amused visitors at England zoo

A dainty gorilla has turned a small crowd of zoo visitors into his own personal audience with an impressive display of ballet.

Lope, a three-year-old silverback gorilla, was caught on camera gracefully twirling around his enclosure, much to the surprise of guests at the Twycross Zoo in England.

The ape twirls around and around with one arm outstretched, eventually coming to a tumbling finish on the floor.

The women filming Lope’s hidden talent erupt into a fit of giggles.

“That is lovely,” one can be heard saying.

According to the zoo’s Director of Life Sciences Dr Charlotte MacDonald, the young gorilla was simply playing around.

“Play is a very important aspect of behaviour for young apes,” she told Metro.co.uk.

