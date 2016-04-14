News

Company behind hot air balloon crash didn't call emergency services after incident
Hot air balloon company didn't call triple zero after crash, police reveal

Gorilla shows off ballet moves to amused visitors at England zoo

Yahoo7 News

A dainty gorilla has turned a small crowd of zoo visitors into his own personal audience with an impressive display of ballet.

Lope, a three-year-old silverback gorilla, was caught on camera gracefully twirling around his enclosure, much to the surprise of guests at the Twycross Zoo in England.

The twirling gorilla has gone viral. Photo: YouTube/Helen Fairhead

The ape twirls around and around with one arm outstretched, eventually coming to a tumbling finish on the floor.

The women filming Lope’s hidden talent erupt into a fit of giggles.

“That is lovely,” one can be heard saying.

Lope is a three-year-old silverback gorilla with a hilarious hidden talent. Photo: YouTube/Helen Fairhead

According to the zoo’s Director of Life Sciences Dr Charlotte MacDonald, the young gorilla was simply playing around.

“Play is a very important aspect of behaviour for young apes,” she told Metro.co.uk.

Cute dancing dogs do the canine rumba

Silverback gorilla photobombs visitor's selfie in vicious enclosure attack



Tommy the monkey is totally excited to unwrap his gift

News break – April 14

