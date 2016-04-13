News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Best Easter present ever': Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again
Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again

Sydney mother records gang bashing after she was allegedly attacked for her car

Ashlee Mullany
Yahoo7 /

A Sydney mother has recorded the moment she was bashed by a gang she claims were trying to break into her car.

0402_1600_nat_apartments
0:29

Sydney flats taking longer to sell
0402_1800_PER-Bailey
1:44

The moment young boy made call that saved his mother's life
0402_1800_SYD-Charges
1:38

Man trapped in car after high speed police pursuit
0402_1800_SYD-PlaneCrash
1:58

Woman injured after light plane crash in Sydney
0402_sun_carfire
0:19

Police officers escape injury after their car catches fire
0402_sun_pursuit
0:22

Man arrested after police pursuit
0402_0500_nat_policepursuit
0:22

Sydney police pursuit
0401_0500_nat_crash2
0:34

Man charged over horrific crash south west of Sydney
0330_1800_nsw_punch
2:28

Stannard out of Commonwealth Games after coward punch
0306_0500_nat_stabbing
0:25

Sydney stabbing attack
0305_tde_ashlee
2:16

How to get into an Oscars afterparty
0305_tde_mullany
4:10

Why the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty is the hottest ticket in town
 

The police have been looking at the video to identify everyone in it.

Ribaka Ahen was attacked and robbed on Tuesday after she confronted four people in the backyard of her home.

Mrs Ahen at the scene of the alleged incident. Photo: 7 News

She said she has been “really scared” since and did not sleep that night.

Mrs Ahen said she ordered the group to leave after she noticed them acting suspiciously around her car.

The video she shot shows her doing just that, when one of the men says, "don't take a photo, man. What are you doing man?"

One of the men recorded by Ms Ahen from a gang that she says was attempting to steal her car. Photo: 7 News



The mother of seven continued recording on her phone as another man shouts "don't take photos!" and bashes the camera.

Fearing for her children, Mrs Ahen refused to back down.

"I need to protect them cause I have my grandson here,” she said.

The group took off down a neighbour's driveway as Mrs Ahen realised her bag was missing, along with a bangle worth $2,000.

Mrs Ahen says the bracelet, similar to the one pictured, was worth $2,000. Photo: 7 News

The gang included two men and two women, who were last seen running across Military Road to the train station.

Police said they would review CCTV to try to identify those involved.

"No doubt the person was terrified and it's quite concerning, these type of incidents," Acting Detective Inspector Des Wilson said.

Anyone with information has been asked to call Merrylands Detectives or Crime Stoppers.

Related videos

Thieves broke into homeless woman’s car, robbed her at knifepoint, while she was sleeping

Thief filmed stealing dead woman's ring at funeral parlour



Shop keeper uses flame-thrower to ward off thieves

Back To Top