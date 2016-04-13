Sydney mother records gang bashing after she was allegedly attacked for her car

A Sydney mother has recorded the moment she was bashed by a gang she claims were trying to break into her car.

The police have been looking at the video to identify everyone in it.



Ribaka Ahen was attacked and robbed on Tuesday after she confronted four people in the backyard of her home.

She said she has been “really scared” since and did not sleep that night.

Mrs Ahen said she ordered the group to leave after she noticed them acting suspiciously around her car.



The video she shot shows her doing just that, when one of the men says, "don't take a photo, man. What are you doing man?"

One of the men recorded by Ms Ahen from a gang that she says was attempting to steal her car. Photo: 7 News

The mother of seven continued recording on her phone as another man shouts "don't take photos!" and bashes the camera.



Fearing for her children, Mrs Ahen refused to back down.

"I need to protect them cause I have my grandson here,” she said.



The group took off down a neighbour's driveway as Mrs Ahen realised her bag was missing, along with a bangle worth $2,000.

The gang included two men and two women, who were last seen running across Military Road to the train station.

Police said they would review CCTV to try to identify those involved.



"No doubt the person was terrified and it's quite concerning, these type of incidents," Acting Detective Inspector Des Wilson said.



Anyone with information has been asked to call Merrylands Detectives or Crime Stoppers.

