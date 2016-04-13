Coral bleaching found off Western Australian coast and it's spreading more than feared

Coral bleaching has spread to Western Australia for the first time and experts say it could have catastrophic consequences for marine life.

Coral bleaching on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef has been blamed on climate change and global warming, and it has now hit the west coast.

The beautiful but damaging phenomena occurs in warm water temperatures that kill off tiny marine algae, giving the coral its vibrant colour.

Bleaching occurs across a diverse range of species including hard and soft coral.

Reefs can recover over several years, but the increasing frequency of bleaching events means some sections of reef have died.

Kimberley Marine Research Station (KMRS) scientists said three specific biospheres on the Dampier Peninsula in Broome had been affected and they were working out how extensive the situation was.

James Brown, the director of KMRS, photographed a number of bleached coral recently and said 70 percent of the Riddell Beach corals had been bleached.

“There's been coral bleaching before, and in fact small-scale coral bleaching is part of normal reef dynamics, but seeing large-scale coral bleaching is something that has not been reported ever before on the in-shore Kimberley coast,” Mr Brown told ABC News.

Mr Brown has asked beachgoers to take photos of coral in their area and upload them to an app called, called CoralWatch.

The app allows scientists to document the bleaching process and helps to combat the issue on a national level.

"You don't need to be a scientist. This is really an opportunity for everyone to be a part of this in getting our heads around something that I don't think any of us have seen before," Mr Brown said.

Though damaging, coral bleaching is beautiful

An aerial survey of the northern Great Barrier Reef revealed that 95 percent of the reefs were severely bleached, which is far worse than previously thought,ABC reported.

Before corals bleach, they are usually a deep brown or khaki-green colour, which comes from algae that co-exists with the coral polyp.

During the bleaching process, polyps become almost transparent and in some cases they appear brightly coloured.

From here on, some corals are able to slowly recover but others may die.