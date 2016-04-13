Man killed after cement truck rolled over him and ploughed into holiday home

A Victorian man has died after his truck rolled over him and ploughed 400 metres down a hill during a freak accident.

Father-of-three Bryan Noseda, had been working under the truck before it ended up smashing into a house.

He was just about to pour cement at the work site when the truck travelled 400m down the hill, through a vacant block and the holiday home.

Fortunately no one was renting the property at the time.

CCTV captured the run-away cement truck as it sped out of control into the Apollo Bay home.

Footage shows the truck rolling down from a construction site up a hill, sending debris flying into the air.

It also showed the shock of emergency service workers who arrived at the scene.

Many of Mr Noseda’s rescuers were left devastated when they learnt their friend had been working under the truck.

Police investigating at the scene said they had never seen anything like it.

The Noseda family had lived in Apollo Bay for at least five generations.

Mr Noseda, 48, was known ad loved by just about everyone in the town.

Mr Noseda’s three children: Matthew, Joey and Isaac, wanted to make sure their dad was remembered as the kind man he was.

“He was a really amazing father, anything I needed he would do,” Joey told 7 News.

“He was always 100 percent behind me no matter what, as long as I was happy, he was happy,” Matthew said.

His family said they wanted him to be remembered with a smile.

“There’s no words to actually express how incredible he was and what a good man he was,” Joey said.

