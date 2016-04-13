News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Best Easter present ever': Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again
Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again

Man killed after cement truck rolled over him and ploughed into holiday home

Natasha Christian Yahoo7 and Christie Cooper 7 News
Yahoo7 /

A Victorian man has died after his truck rolled over him and ploughed 400 metres down a hill during a freak accident.

0402_1800_vic_crushed
0:15

Man crushed to death by truck in central Victoria
0308_0500_nat_breakingMelbcrash
1:33

Truck crash in Melbourne
0302_1800_ADL-Tradie
1:30

Tradies cable-tie alleged truck thief in dramatic citizens’ arrest
Tesla's electric trucks may be more cost-effective than expected
1:05

Tesla's electric trucks may be more cost-effective than expected
0225_1800_syd_truck
1:42

New campaign to rethink road safety
0223_1800_adl_truck
1:26

Southern suburbs truck driver dies in horrific accident
0222_1800_vic_crash
0:15

Driver’s reflexes saved him from a serious crash
0204_1600_nat_driver
1:20

Truck driver faces court over fatal Sydney crash
Truck driver throws Redbull can at motorbike rider during road rage
0:59

Truck driver throws Redbull can at motorbike rider during road rage
0923_1800_nsw_girl
1:04

Bed-head protects girl from car crash
Six injured at Monster Truck show after giant wheel bounces into crowd
0:23

Six injured at Monster Truck show after giant wheel bounces into crowd
Deadly vehicle accident kills at least 42 people in France
0:42

Deadly vehicle accident kills at least 42 people in France
 

Father-of-three Bryan Noseda, had been working under the truck before it ended up smashing into a house.

He was just about to pour cement at the work site when the truck travelled 400m down the hill, through a vacant block and the holiday home.

Fortunately no one was renting the property at the time.

CCTV captured the run-away cement truck as it sped out of control into the Apollo Bay home.

Footage shows the truck rolling down from a construction site up a hill, sending debris flying into the air.

It also showed the shock of emergency service workers who arrived at the scene.

Many of Mr Noseda’s rescuers were left devastated when they learnt their friend had been working under the truck.

Police investigating at the scene said they had never seen anything like it.

The Noseda family had lived in Apollo Bay for at least five generations.

Mr Noseda, 48, was known ad loved by just about everyone in the town.

Mr Noseda’s three children: Matthew, Joey and Isaac, wanted to make sure their dad was remembered as the kind man he was.

“He was a really amazing father, anything I needed he would do,” Joey told 7 News.

“He was always 100 percent behind me no matter what, as long as I was happy, he was happy,” Matthew said.

His family said they wanted him to be remembered with a smile.

“There’s no words to actually express how incredible he was and what a good man he was,” Joey said.

Morning news break - April 13

Back To Top