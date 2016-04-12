News

Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down

Man brutally mauled by dog in broad daylight in north Queensland

Caity Stone
Yahoo7 News /

Terrifying footage of what appears to be a brutal dog mauling has surfaced on social media.

The video shows a man pinned on the ground by a huge dog while a large group of panicked witnesses try to wrestle the canine away.

The footage was filmed by local resident, Som Tamang, and later uploaded to social media.

The moment the crowd gathers around trying to removed the dog from the victim's leg. Source: Facebook/Som Tamang.

In the post the horrified resident wrote, “This is very sad. As I just witnessed from front of my shop at the pier, man being mauled by huge dog running free.”

“Dog owner some time very annoying they leave dog feces all around children play grounds and at esplanade.”

“I don't know what cairns city council law is to have dog free on the esplanade”.

A man runs towards the crowd appearing to be carrying water that he throws on the dog. Source: Facebook/Som Tamang.

The footage clearly shows the dog refusing to release its grip on what appears to be the victim’s leg.

The violent struggle seemingly lasts several seconds until the dog eventually recoils.

It’s not known if the victim was injured during the vicious attack.

