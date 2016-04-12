Sydney family in mourning after tragically losing eldest son, just months after losing their youngest

A heartbroken Sydney family lost their eldest son to a deadly spider bite last week, just eight months after their youngest son was killed in a horrific car crash.

The Burleigh family (pictured) have been left to mourn Jayden (right) to a spider bite, just months after losing their youngest son, Lachlan (left) in a horrific car crash. Photo: Facebook

Last August, Lachlan Burleigh died in a horrific triple fatal car crash while he and a group of friends were travelling home from a dance party in the Blue Mountains area.

The family are now dealing with another tragedy after their eldest son Jayden died following a redback spider bite last week, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The outgoing 22-year-old was bushwalking when he was bitten by the spider. The bite formed an abscess under his left arm, causing him to be hospitalised for four days.

He was released on Thursday and given a course of antibiotics before he died on Saturday.

The exact cause of death is still not known.

“(Jayden) was larger than life and had a deep love for nature. He would do anything for anyone. He had an adventurous spirit,” his cousin ­Kellie Turner said.

“Jayden is the perfect example to follow your heart’s desires. Travel, dance on the land, make friends with souls who share the same frequency as you and leave no leaf unturned.”

Joey Atkins, one of Jayden's friends, paid tribute to the free-spirited man on Facebook.

"Jayden Burleigh one of my oldest and closest friends, has passed away," Atkins said.

"My love goes to the Burleigh family, who have lost two sons in the space of a year, both which I considered to be family of my own.

"I have no words, I don't think I ever will."

On August 30, Lachlan Burleigh, 17, died along with Ben Sawyer, 19, and Luke Shanahan, 21, when the 4WD they were travelling in spun out of control and crashed into a Subaru on the Bells Line of Road in Bilpin.

The driver and front-seat passenger of the vehicle survived the collision, as did the couple in the other vehicle.

And just one month after Lachlan's death the family also lost their grandmother.

Morning news break - April 12