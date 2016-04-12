Taika Waititi's Hunt for the Wilderpeople script sells for $2110

It's breaking records left, right, and center, and now Taika Waititi's latest movie - Hunt For the Wildepeople - has heralded another stellar achievement.

Listed on online auction website Trade Me, Waititi's script, which was used in the production of the popular adventure comedy, sparked plenty of interest on its own accord as an intense bidding war broke out between several punters to secure the prized possession.

Attracting 159 bids in total, the "authentic, and coffee stained," script sold for a whopping $2110, with the auction's proceeds going to charity Foster Hope NZ.

"This is the script Taika had in his hands (most likely all night long) and it could be yours!," the script's Trade Me description said.

"Inside you'll find handwritten notes and story boards by the man himself."

That'll pay for a few care packages for foster kids. Well done! https://t.co/ci15tajCGU — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) April 11, 2016

Also up for auction was "Uncle Hec's classic Swannie" which sold for $1000, and "Ricky Baker's skuxx as hoodie," which sold for $310.

"This will pay for a bunch of care packages for NZ foster kids. So awesome you guys. Well done and thank you for supporting this cause!," Waititi said in a post on Facebook.

Hunt For The Wilderpeople has been a box-office stunner, fetching the biggest opening weekend for a New Zealand film, at $1.3 million.

