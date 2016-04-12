Gator got game: Kayaker’s near-miss with giant angry alligator

A US man has learned the hard way that sticking your hand into murky swamp water maybe isn’t the best or brightest idea.

Incredible footage has been released of the nail-biting moment a giant alligator appears from the depths of a muddy watering hole looking for a handy lunch.

A man kayaking with his two small children can be seen in the amazing footage spotting his foam float marking his hook during a fishing trip.

Lance Burgos precariously leans over the side of the kayak to reach and remove the float in the water.

"I think we got a catfish, dude," the man says excitedly to his son as he struggles to pull the object out of the water.

The camera at the front of the boat captures the moment the small boy also reaches over into water to assist his father.

Moments later a massive set of jaws come surging from the water, revealing the massive reptile's set of huge, sharp pearly whites.

"Oh my God, that's a big ass gator buddy!" the father yells as he paddles the craft away from the hungry beast.

His son is heard screaming in the back seat, "It's bigger than the boat".

The family was on an outing in Louisiana's popular Lake Fausse Pointe State Park when the footage was captured.

It’s presumed that the father thought it best to leave the float alone and let the gator win this round.

RELATED VIDEOS:

Morning news break - April 12