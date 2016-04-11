News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
SUNDAY NIGHT: MY BROTHER, MY HERO
'Superhero' boy still healing years after pushing brother from path of car

Mother hid terrified children in rooms during terrifying struggle with home invaders

Robert Ovadia and Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

A terrified mother kept her children hidden when three men tried to force their way into their Sydney home, during a terrifying struggle of life or death.

Graceful Humpback Glides Through Ocean Waters
0:49

Graceful Humpback Glides Through Ocean Waters
Storms Topple Tree at Historic Virginia Plantation
0:13

Storms Topple Tree at Historic Virginia Plantation
Broward County sees 'great turnout' on first day back to school
2:02

Broward County sees 'great turnout' on first day back to school
Manafort pleads not guilty, faces Sept. 17 trial
0:30

Manafort pleads not guilty, faces Sept. 17 trial
0228_sun_fuel
3:10

Gold Coast woman wins legal battle against giant petrol company
Challenges of the City Chicken
3:10

Challenges of the City Chicken
0405_1800_qld_trawler
1:39

Search for missing fishermen continues near east Fraser Island
Trump continues to push his agenda by working with Democrats
3:13

Trump continues to push his agenda by working with Democrats
Mugabe holds lavish 91st birthday bash by Victoria Falls
1:03

Mugabe holds lavish 91st birthday bash by Victoria Falls
0624_1800_nsw_shooting
1:27

Shooting victim involved in fatal crash
0120_1800_nsw_quakershillstation
2:29

New details about Quakers Hill shooting emerge
House conservative calls for special counsel's resignation
0:39

House conservative calls for special counsel's resignation
 

A call to triple-zero reported shots had been fired, before the men tried to force their way into the woman's Claymore home about 1.50am Monday.

KellyPender said she heard a big explosion and screaming before unlocking the door to find Glenn Hammond. Photo: 7 News

Glenn Hammond, 44, was visiting his stepson Tyron, when he was shot in the leg out the front of their home.

Kelly Pender told 7 News she heard a "big explosion" and "screaming" before unlocking the door to find Mr Hammond lying against the door with a shot gun wound to his left thigh.

This is a shot gun bullet left behind by one of the attackers. Photo: 7 News

Kelly says her youngest child got out of bed as the terror unfolded.

She said she had to yell at her daughter to lay down on the floor during the nightmare.

"I had to yell at her: 'Quick, lay down! Come on, lay down! Stay there! Don't move!' because I was worried that if they do come in the house, something could happen to my children."

Witnesses said they saw three men in dark clothing run across a footbridge adjacent to the home.

Detective Inspector, Mark Brett from Macquarie Fields Police said police believed the attack could be targeted.

Glenn Hammond (right) was shot in the leg out the front of his stepson's Claymore home. Photo: 7 News

Glenn Hammond is believed to be healthy and recovering well in hospital. Photo: 7 News

Mr Hammond was rushed to Liverpool Hospital and a family member told 7 News that he is healthy and sitting upright.

Mr Hammond is known to have a history of stealing and petty crimes and has allegedly given three different stories to police as to why he was attacked.

"At this stage, he hasn't been as cooperative as we would like," Det Insp Brett said.

Back To Top