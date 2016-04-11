Mother hid terrified children in rooms during terrifying struggle with home invaders

A terrified mother kept her children hidden when three men tried to force their way into their Sydney home, during a terrifying struggle of life or death.

A call to triple-zero reported shots had been fired, before the men tried to force their way into the woman's Claymore home about 1.50am Monday.

Glenn Hammond, 44, was visiting his stepson Tyron, when he was shot in the leg out the front of their home.

Kelly Pender told 7 News she heard a "big explosion" and "screaming" before unlocking the door to find Mr Hammond lying against the door with a shot gun wound to his left thigh.

Kelly says her youngest child got out of bed as the terror unfolded.

She said she had to yell at her daughter to lay down on the floor during the nightmare.

"I had to yell at her: 'Quick, lay down! Come on, lay down! Stay there! Don't move!' because I was worried that if they do come in the house, something could happen to my children."

Witnesses said they saw three men in dark clothing run across a footbridge adjacent to the home.

Detective Inspector, Mark Brett from Macquarie Fields Police said police believed the attack could be targeted.

Mr Hammond was rushed to Liverpool Hospital and a family member told 7 News that he is healthy and sitting upright.

Mr Hammond is known to have a history of stealing and petty crimes and has allegedly given three different stories to police as to why he was attacked.

"At this stage, he hasn't been as cooperative as we would like," Det Insp Brett said.