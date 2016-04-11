News

'Please don't come back!': Homeowner terrified after two bizarre break-ins

Caity Stone and Sarah Greenhalgh
Yahoo7 News /

Specialist police, including a bomb squad have searched a home in Brisbane's north following a series of bizarre break-ins that have left authorities scratching their heads.

0731_0530_nat_bomb
0:30

Bomb squad to clear Ipswich home
The home has been broken into twice with the would-be thieves only smashing holes in the walls.

7 News understands the ‘intruders’ were looking to locate either drugs or cash that they believed had been stashed in the walls of the home years prior.

The walls of the home appear to have been 'smashed' in. Source: 7 News.

Specialist sniffer dogs trained in detecting drugs and cash were sent in first to inspect the home.

They were then followed by members of the bomb squad.

The current home owners have described the incident as “unsettling” and “terrifying”.

Speaking to 7 News the home owner explained, “I just got such a shock, when somebody's been, invaded your home, of course you don't feel comfortable and the first thing you want to do is leave.”

Brisbane ‘cash’ house searched by bomb squad following bizarre break-ins. Source: 7 News.

“If it were a really old home, you'd think, you know there's a history of whatever but yeah this is relatively new house so yeah it's a shock and surprise for us,” the home owner told 7 News.

The current owners purchased the property in 2009.

Every inch of the house, including inside the roof and walls was searched however no cash or drugs were found inside the residence.

7 News understand however that an item of interest was seized for forensic testing.

Brisbane ‘cash’ house searched by bomb squad following bizarre break-ins. Source: 7 News.

Police are currently investigating the home's former owner, who is a known, convicted drug offender.

7 News understands he was hospitalised in February, when it’s believed he was tortured by a bikie gang.

The current home owner is pleading with the intruders to stay away telling 7 News, “I have a young family, as far as we know, there's nothing here. I don't know what you're looking for, yeah just please don't come back.”

