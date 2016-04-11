Teacher fired after twerking bikini video goes viral

A primary school teacher who lost her job after a video of her twerking went viral has lashed out at her former employer, insisting they ‘get with the 21st century’.

The 24-year-old teacher, known only as Miss Clarissa, was on holiday in Baja California, Mexico, when she decided to enter a dance competition at a beachfront bar.

Dancing on stage in a bikini in front of a cheering audience, she unleashes her raunchiest dance moves and even attempts to dance on the lap of one of the judges.

“I knew there were mobile phones but I never imagined this would go viral and anyway, I'm not doing anything bad,” she told local news outlet Reforma.

“It was a dance competition, something like this doesn't define me as a person, it was my free time and we're in the 21st century.

“It's not something to be afraid of, I'm not naked, I'm not having sex or taking drugs or disrespecting anyone.'

Miss Clarissa was on her Easter break at the time of the controversial dance, about 16 hours drive away from her work place in Sonora.

When the video was published on a local news Facebook page, it quickly spread and she was identified by a parent who made an official complaint.

"Someone identified me a teacher as the video reached more and more people and immediately related it to my work and published photos of me with my pupils.

“They didn't give me any other option at my school than to resign. I felt I was being attacked and put under pressure. I didn't know what else to do apart from leave as quickly as I could.

“I'm a human being like everyone else and at times people believe your profession defines you and you don't have a life outside of your job, that you don't have friends or family or free time.

“We're not all saints and you can't judge a person and question their reputation and their job over something like this.”

Cumbre del Noroests Institute, where Miss Clarissa taught for three years, insisted the teacher had resigned for “personal reasons”.

Parents of students have inundated the school’s Facebook page with messages of support for Clarissa, demanding the school reinstate her.

“Please reconsider the termination of the young teacher, Miss Clarissa! She was dancing! I am sixty years old and have seen all kinds of dancing come and go. Miss Clarissa is beautiful, young, and a free spirit. Plus...she was on her free time enjoying life!” one woman wrote.

One man gave the school a one-star rating, saying: “As a parent I wish the teacher Clarissa return to work, her personal life is none of our business. Parents do not ask [her] to leave.”

A change.org petition has been started in support of Miss Clarissa, calling for her to be given her job back and - for those who are wondering - she won the dance competition in Baja California.

