Bindi Irwin 'grateful' to be in New Zealand

Yahoo New Zealand /

Australian celebrity Bindi Irwin is enjoying her holiday in Rotorua.

Rumours had been circulating that Bindi was in New Zealand this past week, and this was confirmed when she posted a photo on Instagram.

"Grateful for a beautiful trip with my little family to Rotorua, NZ for a week of hiking and beauty. Thank you Black Swan for having us."

The bubbly 17-year-old recently gave Aussie viewers a behind-the-scenes look at her life at Australia Zoo on Better Homes and Gardens.



Bindi sadly lost her father in 2006, and has continued on his conservationist legacy alongside her mum, Terri, and younger brother Robert.

"Every day of my life I want to make Dad proud," she told the show.

"[I want to] make sure that everything that he worked so hard for continues on into the future."

Bindi Irwin says she wants to make her dad proud "every day". Photo: Instagram

Bindi was thrown into the spotlight when she took home first prize on the US version of Dancing With The Stars.

