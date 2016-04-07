Footage has surfaced of high winds blowing over a lorry while it crossed the Humber Bridge on the east coast of England.

High winds blow over lorry on bridge

Witness Mick Blades uploaded footage of the incident to his Facebook page early on Thursday morning.

The clip shows the lorry swerving as the driver attempts to maintain control while crossing the bridge, which crosses the River Humber and connects the English counties of Lincolnshire and Yorkshire.

The group in the car filming can be heard reacting as the truck swaggers back and forth.

"His wheel is off the ground, oh my god!" one says.

Humberside Police said no one was seriously injured in the incident, which closed the bridge for two hours.

