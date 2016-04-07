'It's good to be done' - Richie McCaw on grueling Godzone race

Richie McCaw has admitted he questioned his decision to complete the GODZone Adventure Challenge several times during the grueling 530km team endurance race in the New Zealand wilderness.

The former All Blacks captain said it was "good to be done" when he made it to the finish line today.

"There were a couple of times where I went, 'What am I doing?", he told media.

He said he was tested both mentally and physically, and had to push himself to put one foot in front of the other.

But he said he had "prepared myself for that".

McCaw was excited to be greeted by a young fan holding a sign at the finish line and stopped to take photos with him.

The young boy handed McCaw $10 which he said was for Cure Kids.

"That's very nice," McCaw told the fan who was wearing an All Blacks jersey.

McCaw, who led the All Blacks to two world cup victories, was a member of the Cure Kids team with New Zealand Rugby Players Association chief executive Rob Nichol, Wanaka adventure racer Sarah Fairmaid and former Blues player Ben Meyer.

Seventy one teams participated in the 2016 GODZone adventure race, which started at Kaiteriteri Beach in the Tasman District.