'I wish I could have done something': Sydney nursing student's fight to save infant hit by car

A Sydney student nurse who tried to resuscitate a toddler who was hit by an out-of-control car has spoken of the tragic last moments between the grandmother and infant.

The one-year-old boy was killed while his grandmother was walking with him to preschool in Sydney's west on Thursday.

Paramedics rushed to the scene on Marion Street in Auburn just before 9:30am and transported the pair to Westmead Hospital after P-plater lost control of the sedan before crashing into a brick wall.

Nurse assistant Mariam Zreika was in her bedroom when she heard a "huge bang" before she and her father ran out of their home to discover a car had mounted a footpath.

The nursing student dodged through cars to find a woman screaming and holding the baby boy in her arms.

"I needed to help her, that's what I thought and like, I need to get that baby off her so I can try and help," Ms Zreika said told 7 News.

Ms Zreika's instincts kicked in as she tried to revive 15-month-old Shreyan.

She asked Shreyan's grandmother, who spoke the little English, if she could put the baby on its back.

"I put him in the laying position and then checked for a pulse rate...there was nothing there but a bit of blood in his mouth so I rolled him over to the side," she said.

“Then police arrived and immediately started resuscitation, then they told me to move away.”

Ms Zreika is studying to become an enrolled nurse and said she was "shaken by the experience."

The 19-year-old student later posted to Facebook: "Only did what I could, wish I could've helped more, but all I could say is that he's is a bird in heaven now".

Witnesses claim the infant had let go of his grandmother's hand while they were walking just seconds before the driver hit the infant and crashed into the wall.

"From what the driver was saying the baby had jumped in front of the driver and she tried to avoid him which obviously she didn't," one witness said.

Shreyan's mother arrived soon after and she was comforted by police and rushed to see her baby in hospital.



Doctors there were unable to save Shreyan and he died at The Children's unit.

The grandmother did not suffer any injuries but is suffering from shock in hospital.

The middle-aged P-plate driver was taken away by police.

Neighbour Andrew Sunners said the car crashed into his father-in-law's front yard and claims it's the third time a driver has hit the brick in two years.

“Drivers need to slow down and be careful especially because there are schools around," he told Fairfax.

“The driver is a local woman. She could be in her 50s. She’s a mother as well."

RELATED VIDEOS: