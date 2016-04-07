Teens have throats slashed after school performance of Sweeney Todd 'went wrong'

The head of an exclusive East Auckland high school says his staff are "distressed" after two teenagers were injured during opening night of a school production.

Two Saint Kentigern students were taken to hospital with neck wounds suffered during a botched performance of the "blood-soaked" musical Sweeney Todd (pictured here in rehearsal).

One student was taken to Auckland Hospital in a serious condition and the other sustained moderate injuries, St John ambulance says.

A spokeswoman for St John had few details, but she told the The New Zealand Herald that it was believed to be "a performance of some description that went wrong".

St Kentigern officials say they don't yet know exactly how the 16-year-old boys were hurt during the play at around 9pm on Wednesday.

In a brief statement, the school's head Steve Cole says they are trying to find out what happened.

"Our priority is to support the boys and their families, along with the rest of the cast.

"Plays and performance are a big part of all school life. We are distressed about what happened last night and are conducting a thorough investigation."

It was the opening night for the school's production of Stephen Sondheim's 1979 Broadway musical, which the upmarket college describes as a "blood-soaked Sondheim classic".

Both boys were in a stable condition and had been talking with their families, he said.

The Sweeney Todd play, set in Victorian London, contains scenes where the characters sitting in a barber's chair have their throats slit with a cut-throat razor.

They are then dispatched through a trapdoor to be cut up into filling for meat pies.

More information would hopefully be released later in the day. It is not clear whether the play will continue its run through to Saturday.

The incident came just two days after the introduction of tough new rules came into force over workplace health and safety.

WorkSafe New Zealand says it has been advised and inquiries are being made.

