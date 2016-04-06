Flight attendant deploys emergency slide and leaves as passengers watch on

A United Airlines flight attendant has been taken off her flying schedule after she deployed the inflatable emergency slide and exited a plane that had just landed at an airport in Houston.

The Boeing 737 had landed at George Bush Intercontinental Airport with 159 passengers on board and had just stopped at the gate when the hostess made her move.

Security cameras captured the inflatable slide popping open and the woman throwing an object out of the open plane door.

She then slides down, collects her belongings and walks away.

The bold and bizarre move left the employee ‘removed from her flying duties’, according to a statement released by United Airlines.

"We hold all of our employees to the highest standard," the statement read.

"The unsafe behavior is unacceptable and does not represent the more than 20,000 flight attendants who ensure the safety of our customers.

“United is reviewing the matter and they have removed the employee from her flying duties."

Repacking a safety slide can cost an airline anywhere from $8000 to $16,000.

A damaged slide could cost up to $40,000 to repair and repack.

The incident did not affect any airport operations.

In a similar situation from 2010, flight attendant Steven Slater announced over a Jet Blue flight PA system that he quit, before grabbing two beers and exiting the plane via the emergency slide.

Slater was ordered to pay Jet Blue $10,000 and served a year of probation on charges of criminal mischief.

Related:

Muslim family asked to 'step off aircraft' without explanation

Flight attendant turns safety briefing into hilarious comedic performance

Audio reveals last conversation between FlyDubai pilots

News break – April 6