Driver thrown from car in heart-stopping crash

Officer Chris Golubski was trying to pull the car over after a suspected traffic violation when it instead sped up near Missouri Highway 150 and East Outer Road.

The dramatic footage was reportedly captured on the officer's dash cam, showing the car swerve before veering off the road and rolling over a number of times.

"The vehicle accelerated quite a bit and within about 16 seconds lost control and left the roadway and flipped over several times," Sgt. Dean VanWinkle said according to KCTV.

The dramatic footage was reportedly captured on dashcam. Source: LiveLeak.

Dust and debris can be seen flying into the air.

The driver of the car was reportedly found lying in a ditch, according to Fox4kc

A video of the dramatic incident appears to show several people stopping to see if the driver is okay.

Online reports claim the quick-thinking police officer's efforts and assistance from a passing nurse helped to save the man.

Dust and debris can be seen flying into the air. Source: LiveLeak

According to KWCH, the police officer approached the injured man and was giving him CPR before nurse Kristine Killiam and her husband, who witnessed the accident, approached the scene to help.

Mrs Killiam was able to confirm that the driver had a pulse.

"Went from law enforcement role to life-saving role real quick. That's how fast things change," VanWinkle reportedly said.

Reports claim the quick-thinking police officer's efforts and assistance from a passing nurse helped to save the man. Source: LiveLeak

According to KCTV Audra Brown was walking to work when she witnessed the shocking crash.

"I hear sirens and turn around and not even seconds later the car. The car flipped, he flies out of the car, debris was flying at me and I ducked," Ms Brown said.

The driver of the car is expected to be okay, according to KCTV.

