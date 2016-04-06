Murder-accused father to be represented by top lawyer as it's revealed he was 'covered in bite marks'

A top criminal lawyer has vowed to have murder-accused Newcastle father Ben Batterham released from prison as it's revealed he was left with bite marks on his body after ‘detaining’ an alleged intruder inside his home before he died in later in hospital.

Mr Batterham is currently imprisoned at Cessnock Correctional Centre after he allegedly murdered Ricky Slater-Dickson when he found him in his Hamilton home at 3:30am on March 26.

Mr Slater-Dickson died in John Hunter Hospital on March 27.

Mr Batterham’s legal representation made no application for bail on his behalf when he case was mentioned in Newcastle Local Court last week.

Top Sydney silk Winston Terracini SC and barrister Brian Murray visited the 33-year-old father in prison on Tuesday and say they will “expedite” an application to release him from jail, ‘’Newcastle Herald’’ reports.



Mr Terracini SC said the Batterham family is currently in the process of organising a surety and he will be arranging for a forensic pathologist to look at the post-mortem examination of the alleged intruder.

A fight broke out between Mr Batterham and Mr Slater-Dickson after the homeowner allegedly found the convicted thief clutching his wife’s purse staring down on his daughter.

Mr Batterham allegedly chased Mr Slater-Dickson out on to the street where he and his friend, a 32-year-old who was visiting from Queensland, ‘detained’ Mr Slater-Dickson themselves until police arrived.

Triple-0 call was called and on the recording it was revealed Mr Batterham was threatening to kill the convicted sex offender.

When police arrived they found Mr Slater-Dickson being held in a headlock by Mr Batterham.

The father sustained a number of injuries from the altercation, including several bite marks to his body, the Herald reports.

Mr Slater-Dickson suffered serious injuries, however the publication confirmed his neck was not broken.

The alleged intruder was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital after losing consciousness at the scene.

Doctors found Mr Slater-Dickson’s brain had been deprived of oxygen for too long and support machine was switched off the following day and Mr Batterham was charged with murder.

An alleged emergency recording came to light after the incident, revealing moments of the ordeal.

It comes after thousands of people signed a series of petitions demanding Mr Batterham's release.

The arrest caused outrage amongst the community and members say Mr Batterham was simply defending his home and family after the convicted thief allegedly broke in.

Mr Slater-Dickson was convicted in 2012 for a string of break and enter charges.

His mother claims Mr Slater-Dickson was a “good boy” and a "gentle giant" dedicated to his family.

“He was my little baby and I got to bury him now,” she said, telling 7 News his alleged killer has been found and she “wants justice".

According to reports, Mr Batterham and his friend had been celebrating a birthday on the night of the incident.

It is alleged Mr Batterham and Mr Slater-Dickson did not know each other and there was no party at the home.