'Better off dead': Aldi worker’s heartless comment to child with cerebral palsy

A furious father has taken to social media after his wife was left stunned after shopping at a Queensland Aldi where a staff member allegedly said her son “would be better off dead”.

Andrew Duggan, 12, has profound cerebral palsy and due to the “nature of his disability is that he cannot walk, talk or even roll over by himself – he's reliant on external help for every waking moment of his life," according to his parents Howard and Renee.

His parents describe him as a “beautiful boy with a terrific personality and good intelligence”.

Over the Easter long weekend Renee and Andrew were going through an Aldi checkout when a staff member glanced at the 12-year-old and said people like him would be better off dead.

The distraught parents have since launched the Facebook page “Aldi, My Son Is Not 'Better Off Dead'. Fix This And Learn From It”.

The page quickly gained traction within the community who are equally outraged by the incident.

The parents said that are most disappointed not about the initial and highly offensive comment, but the lack of sensitively the supermarket showed in the days following.

As part of the post Howard wrote: “I refuse to quietly be a victim of wilful corporate inertia and obfuscation.”

The father has also made the impassioned public plea to the CEO of Aldi.

“Aldi can make this better,” the father wrote Monday.

“I have two requests of them and I will relay them to Tom Daunt, CEO of Aldi Australia. Tom, please call me.”

The frustrated family is still waiting to hear from a state manager of the retail giant.

Renee made a complaint on the day of the incident to a trainee manager at the store and was assured of a response within a day.

When the mother did not hear anything, once again she contacted Aldi and was advised there was no record of the incident occurring.

Eventually, the family was told by an Aldi employee that the incident would be investigated however they still haven’t been contacted by the organisation.

“Large multinationals can't be held responsible for every utterance from every one of their workforce, but I judge companies critically if they fail to act quickly, with sensitivity, and in a socially responsible manner when presented with such issues,” the father wrote.

“Aldi’s QLD Management should hang their collective heads in shame,” he went on to post.

“There are sufficient challenges – physical and emotional – in raising a child with a gross disability and stoic, relentless parents and carers don’t need this level of gross insult from such a large and supposedly agile and progressive company.”

Yahoo7 has reached out to Aldi for comment.

