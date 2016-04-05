Female reporter attacked by hooded man on live television in terror-blighted Brussels

A female television reporter has been attacked during a live broadcast from terror-blighted suburb of Molenbleek in Brussels.

Italian journalist Giovanna Pancheri was reporting live from the now infamous region of the Belgian capital when she was grabbed by a young hooded man.

Ms Pancheri was forced to back away as the offender tried to snatch the camera before kicking a cameraman.

“There was a group of three trying to intimidate us who had nothing better to do,” she later recounted.

"We had already spoken to them explaining that we were filming a live news report and that I would be the only one on the screen.

"But while we were filming, one of them approached us, tried to swipe the camera and kicked the cameraman.

"A group of gentleman who had helped us set up came over to apologise to us, saying that wasn’t Molenbeek.”

In Molenbeek, the rundown Brussels neighbourhood with the unenviable reputation as a haven for jihadists, residents are struggling to confront the threat of radicalism as recruiters increasingly go underground to prey on the area's youngsters.

Molenbeek police this weekend made a series of arrests of right-wing and anti-racist protesters in Brussels as riot squads engaged in a tense confrontation with local youths.

Molenbeek catapulted to global attention after it emerged the district had been home to several of the Islamic State attackers who took part in last November's Paris terror assaults, which killed 130 people.

The unflattering spotlight fuelled criticism that Belgian authorities had closed their eyes to the problems gripping the impoverished, immigrant-heavy area, leaving its discontented youth vulnerable to jihadist recruiters.

Woman mysteriously vanishes during live TV interview

Mother 'shocked' after seeing 'husband' with another woman on live TV

UK newsreader has a dirty mind

News Anchor Has Total Meltdown On Live TV

Top 10 Awkward Moments in Live Television History

NBC News reporter drops a booger during live TV report

Terrifying moment reporter was nearly hit by a car on live TV