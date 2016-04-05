Thuggish prop cops 99-year ban for appalling kick

A club rugby player in Argentina has reportedly been hit with a 99 year ban by his own team after kicking an opponent in the face.

Footage of the incident captures prop Cipriano Martinez of Pucara Club booting San Albano's Juan Masi while the lock was struggling to get off the grass.

Martinez' club Pucara has issued a statement apologising for the incident.

"Pucará Club renounces the anti-sporting conduct which occurred in the match against San Albano. We wish to extend appropriate apologies to the injured player, to the San Albano Club, and to rugby in general. Pucará Club has taken disciplinary measures."

Martinez was immediately red carded in the First Division Union de Rugby Buenos Aires match.

There have been reports the club has handed Martinez a 99 year ban and he could face further sanctions.

