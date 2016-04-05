News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Best Easter present ever': Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again
Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again

Muslim conference selling different tickets to men and women

Bryan Seymour
7News Sydney /

A Muslim group is selling male and female tickets to a major conference being held next month.

Sunday Night: Jeep Thrills
14:46

Sunday Night: Jeep Thrills
Mushers Move Through Anchorage Woods in Ceremonial Iditarod Start
0:34

Mushers Move Through Anchorage Woods in Ceremonial Iditarod Start
0301_1800_qld_melon
1:18

Crisis talks over the listeria outbreak
Terror on Thai beach as rival jet ski operators shoot each other
1:47

Terror on Thai beach as rival jet ski operators shoot each other
0226_1800_MEL-JunkFood
1:51

New report calls for junk food to be banned from supermarket checkouts
Emergency Services Respond to 'Major Incident' Following Explosion in Leicester
0:57

Emergency Services Respond to 'Major Incident' Following Explosion in Leicester
0226_sun_smartphone
3:47

Samsung launches new Galaxy S9 in Barcelona
NRA’s Wayne LaPierre: ‘Elites’ don’t care about school safety
4:43

NRA’s Wayne LaPierre: ‘Elites’ don’t care about school safety
0222_1800_sa_pollies
2:11

Business SA pushing for fewer politicians
0222_1899_SYD-Barnaby
2:51

Barnaby Joyce faces leadership challenge
Bill Hemmer sits down with soldiers who inspired '12 Strong'
4:38

Bill Hemmer sits down with soldiers who inspired '12 Strong'
Special report: Rohingya's Exodus
12:56

Special report: Rohingya's Exodus
 

Organisers confirmed men and women will have to sit in separate areas, despite a tribunal finding another Islamist group guilty of discrimination by not allowing women to sit with men.

The Quest for Success conference is organised by United Muslims of Australia, who confirmed by telephone that members of the public who attend will be separated by gender.

It's similar to the recent discrimination finding against Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir, which forced a female journalist to sit at the back of a public rally.


"It's just as offensive to split women from men side to side as it is to split black people from white people from side to side," anti-discrimination campaigner Alison Bevege said.

The conference has also been criticised for hosting a UK preacher who has condoned child rape, and speakers who call for women to obey their husbands.

Women are made to sit at the back of Hizb ut-Tahrir meetings. Photo: 7News

Four decades after Australia legislated to end discrimination on the basis of race, religion, sexuality and gender, segregation is being reintroduced in public venues and it may be entirely legal, because laws may give religious groups a free pass for prejudice.

Section 56D of the Anti Discrimination Act gives religious groups an exemption.

The Department of Justice said:

Hizb ut-Tahrir rallies are open to the public but expect all attendees to conform to their rules. Photo: 7News

"It is open to an individual to make a complaint to the Anti Discrimination Board if they believe they have been discriminated against."

"It's appalling, it's a step back for womens' inalienable right to equality," Ms Bevege said.

RELATED:

Back To Top