Mum on trial for locking toddler in car on 41 degree day claims she ‘forgot’ about him

A South Australian mother has pleaded not guilty to locking her three-year-old son in a car on a 41-degree day, claiming she "forgot" he was there.

Trisha Ownsworth appeared in court for trial on Monday, after she allegedly left her three-year-old son asleep in her blue station wagon while shopping with her daughter for almost an hour at Tea Tree Plaza on February 12, 2014.

In court prosecutors rejected her claim, alleging that her actions were 'intentional'.

The young boy was trapped for almost an hour in the hot conditions, before a passerby ran for help after hearing him crying and screaming hysterically.

Police claimed the security officers who rescued the toddler told them he 'was quite hot to touch'.

When Ownsworth found her child being treated by paramedics inside the shopping centre, she was 'clutching an ice cream'.

"I've only been away for 30 minutes, he was asleep in the back of the car I wasn't going to be very long. Am i in trouble?" she asked authorities.

While the boy wasn't seriously hurt, the court heard announcements were made over the centre loud speaker, asking for the owner of the car to return to it immediately.



Ownsworth's lawyer claims her actions were a genuine case of forgetfulness.

The trial continues tomorrow.