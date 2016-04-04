News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Enjoy the little moments': How heartbreaking couple spent their last few months together
'Enjoy the little moments': How heartbreaking couple spent their last few months together

Mum on trial for locking toddler in car on 41 degree day claims she ‘forgot’ about him

Deanna Williams and Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

A South Australian mother has pleaded not guilty to locking her three-year-old son in a car on a 41-degree day, claiming she "forgot" he was there.

0302_sun_alou
1:56

Gun supplier behind Curtis Cheng's death sentenced to 44 years
CDC doctor's disappearance: Parents share chilling last text message from missing son
1:24

Parents share chilling last text message from missing son
0226_1800_ADL-Chainsaw
1:21

Adelaide man chases car vandals with chainsaw
0226_1800_MEL-SavageAttack
1:55

Heartbroken mother’s emotional plea after savage attack on son
0226_1800_MEL-Hospital
1:49

Parents will sue hospital after son's death from 'tainted meal'
0313_1800_ADL-AdelaideCup
1:20

Adelaide Cup may never move back to May
1024_1800_sa_carpark
1:12

Car park battle turns nasty with abuse and name calling
0808_1830_sa_buddha
0:58

Giant Buddha opening at Sellicks Beach
Trump dictated misleading statement on son's meeting with Russian: Washington Post
1:06

Trump dictated misleading statement on son's meeting with Russian: Washington Post
0628_1800_sa_trasnport
1:28

Train union threatens more strike action
0105_1800_sa_cannabis
1:31

Medicinal cannabis producer warns patients will die without treatment
Parents Plea for US Citizen Held in N.Korea
1:06

Parents Plea for US Citizen Held in N.Korea
 

Trisha Ownsworth appeared in court for trial on Monday, after she allegedly left her three-year-old son asleep in her blue station wagon while shopping with her daughter for almost an hour at Tea Tree Plaza on February 12, 2014.

In court prosecutors rejected her claim, alleging that her actions were 'intentional'.

Trish Ownsworth allegedly left her son in a hot car at Tea Tree Plaza for almost an hour. Photo: 7 News

A passerby heard the three-year-old screaming and crying in the car. Photo: 7 News

The young boy was trapped for almost an hour in the hot conditions, before a passerby ran for help after hearing him crying and screaming hysterically.

Police claimed the security officers who rescued the toddler told them he 'was quite hot to touch'.

Security officers rescued the toddler through the car's window. Photo: 7 News

When Ownsworth found her child being treated by paramedics inside the shopping centre, she was 'clutching an ice cream'.

"I've only been away for 30 minutes, he was asleep in the back of the car I wasn't going to be very long. Am i in trouble?" she asked authorities.

While the boy wasn't seriously hurt, the court heard announcements were made over the centre loud speaker, asking for the owner of the car to return to it immediately.

Ownsworth's lawyer claims her actions were a genuine case of forgetfulness.

The trial continues tomorrow.

Back To Top