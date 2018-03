The international terminal at Auckland airport was evacuated and planes grounded after a fault caused the fire alarm to sound.

Auckland Airport terminal evacuated, planes grounded

Reports on social media said the alarm at the airport was going off and the airport was cleared at about 7.30pm on Monday.

However, the fire service said it was a false alarm and and airport spokesman said "defective apparatus" caused the alarm and it was being investigated.

