Kerbside collections are held on a specific week for each suburb. You will be notified of your collection week with a flyer delivered to your property at least one week before the collection starts in your suburb.

MORE INFO: Kerbside collection dates

http://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/environment-waste/rubbish-tips-bins/rubbish-collections/kerbside-collection

http://www.goldcoast.qld.gov.au/kerbside-cleanups-29132.html

http://www.logan.qld.gov.au/environment-water-and-waste/waste-and-recycling/kerbside-clean-up

http://www.redland.qld.gov.au/EnvironmentWaste/Waste/Pages/Bulky-Household-Waste-Removal.aspx