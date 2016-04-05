Man charged with attempted murder following alleged hammer attack

News

Melissa Hills and Natasha Christian
Yahoo7 News /

A man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly left his wife fighting for life following a violent hammer attack.

Police were called to the Cecil Hills address, in southwest Sydney, around 12.45pm Monday on reports of a domestic disturbance.

Robynne Fraley. Photo: 7 News

Robynne Fraley is fighting for life after the incident. Photo: 7 News



Police believe the woman was hit with a hammer. Source: 7 News

They found 54-year-old Robynne Fraley with a serious head wound that they believe was caused by a hammer.

The mother-of-four was found unconscious and bleeding at her family home. Police alleged her husband Robert fled the scene before they arrived.

Ms Fraley was taken to Liverpool Hospital for treatment and police and forensic investigators remained at the scene in Athlone Street.

Two of the couples four daughters rushed home after hearing about the tragedy.

Neighbours spoke of their surprise following the domestic-violence related incident.

Detective Inspector Ben Hopper said: "I can confirm this is a domestic violence related incident and it is currently under investigation."

The woman was allegedly struck with a hammer. Source 7 News

A man was arrested shortly after the incident and taken to Green Valley Police Station. Source: 7 News

Two of the woman's daughters raced home as officers fanned out across the suburb searching for the accused.

Police arrested the man who was taken to Green Valley Police Station shortly after the incident.

Soon after under police guard he was taken to Liverpool Hospital suffering head injuries.

Police have since charged a 54-year-old man with attempted murder and maliciously inflict grievous bodily harm.

The man was refused bail and will appear before Liverpool Local Court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

If you or someone you know is suffering from sexual or domestic abuse, don't suffer in silence, call 1800 RESPECT any time of day or night.

