Skydivers record mid-air collision and tumble back to Earth

A skydiver has been paralysed from the waist down and another seriously injured after a mid-air collision in the skies over Florida – the frightening fall captured on a GoPro.

The thrill-seekers jumped out of a plane near Zephyr Hills last Tuesday and smashed into each other within five seconds of leaving the aircraft.

Sebastian Leal, wearing a GoPro on his helmet, had barely begun his jump in a wing-suit when his jumping partner slammed into him.

The 24-year-old spun out of control as he hurtled toward Earth, the camera recording as sky and ground flipped from top and bottom over and over again on the camera.

“I hit the power lines after my reserve parachute deployed, fracturing four vertebrae,” Mr Leal told ABC News.

“They are not broken, though, so I am hopeful that I will recover.”

The condition of his 40-year-old partner is not known but recent updates suggest it was serious.

Mr Leal said he expects to be hospitalised and undergoing rehabilitation for the next 10 weeks.

