Chihuahua chase shuts down busy five-lane bridge

Mel Buttigieg
Yahoo7 News /

A runaway chihuahua shut down a busy San Fransisco bridge while California Highway Patrol (CHP) chased the tiny dog.

The small canine brought the five-lane Bay Bridge to lockdown while police gave chase on a motorbike, recorded by a patrol car’s dash cam footage on Sunday morning.

The rogue tiny dog stopped traffic on a busy San Fransisco bridge. Picture: Twitter/CHP San Fransisco

Footage shows a tiny black chihuahua freely racing down the westbound lanes, while the officer chases slowly behind on a motorcycle.

The pet was eventually caught and collected by San Francisco Animal Care and Control, who later nicknamed the pooch 'Ponch'.

It is believed there was no identification on the canine’s tags and it was not micro-chipped.

CHP San Fransisco hoped to reunite the dog with its owners.

An officer with the runaway chihuahua after the pooch was caught. Picture: Twitter/CHP San Fransisco

SF County Animal Care collected the canine and named it Ponch. Picture: Twitter/CHP San Fransisco

“Good reminder to register and put contact info on your tags. And microchip too!” CHP San Fransisco Tweeted.

CHP Tweeted that all parties were safe after the “suspect” was “taken into custody”.

Sharing a bit of humour in the incident, CHP San Francisco responded to a Twitter user who asked if the pup was given a ticket for not indicating.



“No we just gave him a verbal warning. It went something like this, ‘woof, woof, WOOF!’" CHP responded.

