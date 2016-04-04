Vandals target Trump's Hollywood star with graffiti, faeces and urine

News

The Republican presidential candidate may be the first celebrity to have their name removed off the Hollywood Walk of Fame after it has been repeatedly defaced in just about every way possible.

The controversial politician may have his Hollywood Star removed. Photo: Yahoo

Photos posted to Twitter show Trump’s star has become a shrine of hatred, as people, animals and even Spiderman showed their true feelings about the controversial politician.

Vandals scrawled insulting words on his name, including ‘racist’ and ‘Trump is a crump’.



A Norwegian artist spray-painted a mute sign over the star, symbolising his protest to Trump’s beliefs.



A Spiderman impersonator wasn’t afraid to make his feelings known when he was photographed with a group of women giving the sign the finger.



One man approached the star during the night and decided to urinate on it.

Another decorated the star with a swastika – although viewers weren’t entirely sure if the symbol was a pro- or anti-Trump gesture.



One friend was so amused with the timing of her friend’s dog that she posted a photo to Twitter:



Trump secured the star in 2007 for being a “magnate, socialite, author and television personality” – much to the disgust of the public, who believe he simply bought his way in.

“Donald Trump has a Hollywood Star… WHY???” one man wrote on Twitter.

“Pissing on Donald Trump’s Hollywood star is on my bucket list. Why tf [sic] does that guy even have a star?” another said.



The constant acts of vandalism are proving to be hard work for the Hollywood Historic Trust to keep clean, with reports they are considering scrapping the icon all together.

The Trust have never removed a star before and even refused to get rid of Bill Cosby’s star amid claims of sexual assault from almost 60 women.

