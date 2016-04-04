Man slapped to the ground with road sign in car accident

An unsuspecting man suffered an unfortunate twist of fate as he tried to dodge an oncoming car that was careering towards a footpath.

The precise moment a road sign slapped the man down was caught on the dash cam of the Russian driver who lost control of her vehicle in the incident believed to have happened in Krasnoda on March 22.

In the video, the driver can be seen swerving right before veering onto a footpath in order to avoid a head-on collision with another vehicle.

The driver slams into a sign which appears be a signal for a pedestrian crossing point.

The collision slammed down the sign and forced it to flatten a pedestrian.

Within a few seconds the pedestrian pops up as a woman, believed to be the driver, runs over to his aid.

While holding his head in pain, the man brushes himself off.

According to reports, no one was injured.

Pedestrian narrowly avoids being hit by car in busy Melbourne street

A Victorian woman had a close call with death after walking onto a busy Melbourne street while distracted by her headphones. The driver slammed on their brakes to avoid the pedestrian, who escaped with just a few scuffs.

Two pedestrians hit by garbage truck

A man and woman suffered serious injuries after they were hit by a garbage truck on the Gold Coast.

Toddler crawls from underneath truck after it crushed and dragged pram along road

Chilling CCTV footage has captured the moment a toddler crawled from underneath a truck after it crushed and dragged the pram that it was secured in.

Construction worker escapes death after demolition goes wrong'

A construction worker in the US has narrowly escaped death after more than a thousand tonnes of bricks fell on top of him when a demolition job went horribly wrong.