Raw: Ice hockey fans sent flying when escalator malfunctions

An escalator sent fans tumbling into the ground in a pile after it seemingly went into beast mode after and professional hockey match on Saturday.

The escalator was packed with fans who had been watching the NHL's Flyers defeat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Centre when the incident occurred.

Meghan McGreevy shared cellphone footage on Facebook showing the moment the escalator suddenly sped out of control.

"Escalator got a little excited about the flyers win too," she wrote.

The short clip shows around 50 people, most of whom were wearing orange Flyers jerseys, tripping over each other as they are catapulted towards the ground.

"We heard the escalator rev up a little bit. It started going faster and faster. People couldn't get out of the way fast enough,"Ms McGreevy told NBC News.

No-one was injured in the incident, according to reports.

The escalators were immediately shut down and a representative for Comcast-Spectacor told the MailOnline they are currently investigating the incident.

"The comfort and safety of our guests is our number one concern," Ike Richman, vice president of public relations said.

