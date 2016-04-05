Man uses helmet to fight off gun-toting motorcycle thieves

A Brazilian man has managed to cheat death and dodge a handful of bullets sprayed at him by two bandits trying to steal his motorcycle.

The two brazen thieves armed with a gun were no match for the unsuspecting bike owner, who used his motorcycle helmet to fend off the assailants when they tried to steal his wheels.

CCTV captured the entire incident in Sao Paulo, which shows the 34-year-old victim arriving home from work.

Two men can be seen running around the corner and following the man into the building before they all emerge on the street where the altercation unfolds.

A man in a blue shirt pulls a gun out of his pocket and points it at the bike owner, who flees across the street while still wearing his helmet.

Several shots are fired at the man, who miraculously managed to dodge them.

The third man is tasked with stealing the motorbike while his co-accused keeps the owner distracted with the gun – until he runs out of bullets that is.

The brave victim, while still keeping his distance, launches his helmet at the gunman before tackling the second aggressor, who was already seated on the bike.

Both men flee the scene, with the owner of the motorcycle hot on their heels.

The bike owner's miraculous moves have been compared to scenes from The Matrix on social media posts that have quickly gone viral.

Of the five shots fired, only one managed to hit the man in the leg.

This is not the first time a victim of robbery has come out on top.

